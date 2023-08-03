Tallassee residents Ladrequez Holloway and Zan'guintavius Hughley were sentenced June 30 to 20 years in prison for the murder of Julio Mercado.
Seventeen days later, Holloway and Hughley were granted a split-sentence with five years to serve in prison and 15 on probation. This decision was made without a hearing or allowing the family of the victim to speak again by Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Kevin Hall. Hall was the judge who originally sentenced the defendants in June and was informed by attorneys for Holloway and Hughley of the intent to ask for a split-sentence.
Hall gave the attorneys 14 days to file applications for split-sentences but didn’t impose the same deadline on the Fifth Circuit District Attorney’s Office who prosecuted the case. Hughley’s application was filed July 10 and Holloway’s on July 14. Three days later the defendants received the split-sentence.
The district attorney’s office is now asking Hall to reconsider the issue through a motion a judge is not required to respond to or act on.
“The state was not afforded adequate time in which to file written responses setting forth objections and requesting that the matter be set for formal hearing before amending the sentences,” the state’s motion stated. “The state was not placed on notice that an application for split-sentence would be considered without further hearing on the matter.”
The motion argues the state should be given due process, the same as the defendant.
“The state is entitled to proper notice and opportunity to respond and present evidence.”
The state argues the sentence should be “pronounced in open court at sentencing hearing.” The state also argues the courts must explain the sentence to the defendants in open court.
Other requirements are also required, according to the motion.
“Victims have the right to be present throughout all criminal proceedings,” the motion stated.
Mercado’s family members spoke at the June 30 sentencing where the state asked for a sentence of 39 years in prison. Mercado’s wife testified in the hearing.
“During the stress of the funeral, she had pregnancy complications which resulted in fetal demise,” the motion stated. “Not only did Mrs. Mercado lose the husband of her three children, she lost their unborn child.”
According to Alabama law, murder is a Class A felony and carries a prison sentence of 10 years to life. First-degree assault is a Class B felony and carries a prison sentence of two to 20 years.
As it sits currently, Holloway and Hughley will serve five years in prison then spend 15 years on probation.
Holloway and Hughley were found guilty of murder and first-degree assault following a week-long trial in June.
Former Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins told The Tribune in 2019 what Tallassee police officers found when they responded to a call on North Johnson Street.
“Upon arrival, it was determined that a verbal altercation broke out at a family gathering that escalated into an exchange of gunfire,” Higgins said.
According to court documents, gunshots struck Mercado in the abdomen and another victim in the thigh. Higgins said both victims were transported to Baptist South where Mercado died.
Hughley was arrested the night of the incident and Holloway was arrested a few days later after fleeing Tallassee with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.