SERVPRO of Montgomery was set up at Tallassee City Hall on Tuesday to disinfect all first responder vehicles.
"What we're doing is a show of our appreciation for the first responders on the frontlines," SERVPRO of Montgomery's Jennie Grant said.
The company offers professional cleaning services on a regular basis.
"We're out there," Grant said. "We go into the buildings, we're cleaning; we're spraying. That's what we do."
With so many things to disinfect, Grant she and team members began brainstorming ideas that would benefit first responders during the coronavirus health pandemic, and the drive-thru fogging seemed most logical.
"We all sat down and we were all kind of going back and forth about what can we do to help the frontline first responders," she said.
The professional cleaning company has already served neighboring communities.
"We did one (this week) in Pike Road," Grant said. "We set our tent up, we all had our foggers, and we did all the fire trucks, the chief's car. It's a proactive type of thing."
The Montgomery-based company is familiar with cleaning areas where COVID-19 cases have been reported.
"If there are no confirmed cases, what we do is we go in and fog the building," Grant said. "If there is a confirmed case, then we fog plus wipe down. So voluntarily what we're doing is to show our appreciation to them.
"We let them bring out the police cars, sheriff's cars, ambulances, fire trucks.”
Grant said the company supplied first responders with a snack as the professionals cleaned the vehicles. The fogger is a hospital-grade disinfectant and the process takes only a few minutes.
“Five minutes later, they jump back in their vehicle and they're off," Grant.