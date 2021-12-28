An active weather system will bring rain and the chance of strong to severe storms to Alabama Wednesday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the risk areas starting on Wednesday afternoon and will continue through the evening and into the early-morning hours of Thursday. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat, but according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
Elmore and Tallapoosa Counties are currently just within the standard “marginal risk” area – a level one out of five risk. Areas north and west of the counties are in the “slight risk” area – a level two out of five risk.
When not raining, forecasts show skies will be mainly cloudy across Central Alabama, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s.
Once the storms settle down Thursday, meteorologists are looking at the potential for a dynamic system with – yet again – the possibility of unsettled weather coming in Saturday.
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will start Saturday afternoon and continue into the morning hours on Sunday, with the potential for all modes of severe weather.
Meteorologists say it is too early to predict how the Saturday/Sunday storm threat will play out, but the Storm Prediction Center has already placed a large portion of North and Central Alabama in the equivalent of a level 2/5 “Slight Risk” for severe storms on Saturday.
Jason Moran, Director of Tallapoosa County EMA, said in an email Tuesday morning to “be safe and weather aware” and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.