The National Weather Service (NWS) said there is a slight risk of severe storms across the southeastern portion of central Alabama.
“Unstable air combined with a good amount of wind shear could lead to a few spin-up tornadoes, along with isolated damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail,” the NWS said in an advisory. “We'll have to watch storm development closely, especially as we go through the afternoon and evening.”
The NWS said there is a strengthening area of low pressure located just offshore of the Florida Panhandle.
“It will move northward and bring bands of showers and storms to central Alabama throughout [Thursday],” the NWS said. “Some storms could become severe with enough shear and instability available. A Tornado Watch has already been issued this morning for far southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.”
Central Alabama could see the storms beginning at 10 a.m. with brief tornados possible, damaging winds up to 60 mph and a possibility of quarter size hail.