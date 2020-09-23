For our members, make sure to mark your calendar for our Humane Society’s Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Wetumpka Civic Center located at 410 S. Main St. in Wetumpka. We will be reviewing our accomplishments in the past year and looking ahead to 2021. Hope to see you there!
For our supporters who work for the Alabama State Government and want to donate financially, no better way than through the 2020 State Combined Campaign (SCC) and our Agency Code is 106803. The SCC is critical to Alabama nonprofits and helps make donating to deserving charities easy either one time or via monthly payroll deduction.
We want to thank all who so generously donate to help not only our shelter, but nonprofit agencies everywhere.
Looking a bit ahead, the Alabama National Fair is coming up in a few weeks. If you like supporting the area humane shelters, then Tuesday, Oct. 13 is Shelter Appreciation night meaning you can come to the fair for only $2/person if you also bring a donation of dry or canned pet food, pet toys, blankets or towels with you to donate to our three area shelters — Humane Society of Elmore County, Prattville-Autauga Humane Society and Montgomery Humane Society. We are incredibly grateful to the Kiwanis Club of
Montgomery members and Alabama National Fair for their hard work making the
Alabama National Fair such a success and for helping our River Region animal shelters like this. Thank you all ahead of time so very much!