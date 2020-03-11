The Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman said as concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) rise, the school system closely is monitoring the situation.
“First of all, be aware that we have monitoring this situation for weeks and have received guidance from a number of sources,” Shipman said. “At this time there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Alabama.”
Shipman encourages students, faculty and staff at all three Tallassee City Schools to follow common sense strategies for preventing the spread of communicable diseases, including practicing social distancing when ill; keeping children who exhibit cold and flu-like symptoms at home; faculty and staff should not come to work exhibit with cold and flu-like symptoms
students; and faculty and staff should use anti-bacterial soap.
Students faculty and staff who have symptoms of acute respiratory are asked to stay home and not come to work or school until they are fever free without medicine for at least 24 hours.
According to Shipman, anyone who has cold and flu-like symptoms should stay at home until their fever breaks and shouldn’t return for at least a whole day.
“Please take proper precautions related to this health concern and contact your school nurse or administrator if you have any questions,” Shipman said. “If you or your children are having cold and flu-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare professional.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority.”