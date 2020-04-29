Superintendent evaluation results are in and show Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman is doing an above-average job, according to the Alabama Association of School Boards and the Tallassee Board of Education.
In all areas, Shipman received a 3.3 board average and a 3.7 direct reports average. Shipman believes the score was fair.
"I think it was good," Shipman said. "I was pleased with the overall score."
The state evaluation looks at several topics including financial management, facilities management, technology management, community relations, personnel management and more.
"As I look through the evaluation, I think it reflects the job that I've been doing," Shipman said.
Shipman's highest marks came in financial management with a 5.0, while his lowest marks were a 3.0 for the management of pupil personnel services. Shipman scored 3.5 in technology management and the same for personnel management and a 4.5 in communication relations followed by a 4.3 in facilities management, a 3.7 for educational leadership of the schools and in professional development and interpersonal skills. He scored a 3.6 as CEO for the school board.
"Under some of the academic leadership areas, I think that's a point of interest because we are still trying to up our accountability scores,” Shipman said. “That's an area that we continue to emphasize on — academics. We have set that aside as a goal in the past."
The state board and city board along with other members of Tallassee City Schools compile the yearly evaluation.
"They put a survey out to all the board members, principals, and supervisors on a rating scale of 1 to 5,” Shipman said.
School board members also rate the superintendent on goals, including demonstrating academic growth of students in math, reading and science in all schools with a score of 2.6.
The second goal is to communicate district success and recognition of students and facility success with a score of 3.3.
The third goal is to improve student attendance with a score of 2.9, and the fourth goal is to manage the continued progress of the THS building project with a score of 3.3.
There have been several changes to the school system since Shipman was elected to serve as superintendent. This includes the addition of the career center and plans for a new high school building, state-of-art performing arts center, and parking lot.
Following this evaluation, Shipman said he appreciates the Tallassee Board of Education and looks forward to continuing toward fulfilling the goals set for the future.