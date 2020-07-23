Tallassee City Schools has seen a lot of change in school administration over the past month and that pattern continued into the most recent board of education meeting last Tuesday.
In the meeting, it was announced Wade Shipman will be retiring as superintendent of Tallassee City Schools.
Because his contract was renewed just last year, the retirement agreement includes a total payment to Shipman of $226,152, of which $176,152 will be paid to him on or before July 15 and the balance of $50,000 to be paid after Jan. 1, 2021 but no later than Jan. 31, 2021.
Tallassee school board chairman Don Bryant submitted a statement to The Tribune on behalf of the BOE explaining the circumstance led to Shipman's retirement.
"The superintendent's contract automatically renewed last spring,” the statement read. “because the board took no action to the contrary, the new contract runs through July 2023.
Bryant said in recent months, Shipman indicated he was considering retirement but said he was unsure of the timeline.
“Given the uncertainty as to when that retirement might occur, and in light of the unprecedented situation we face going into this next school year, the board determined that it would best serve the interests of the school system if we entered this next year with more certainty in the superintendent position.
“As a result, we have asked Mr. Shipman to schedule his retirement on our preferred timeline, rather than on his. Acknowledging his desire to also do what is best for the system, Mr. Shipman agreed to our request. The board agreed that fairness dictates that we compensate him at least some portion of what he would have earned under his contract.”
After agreeing to an equitable dollar amount, Shipman will retire Sept. 1 at which time a vacancy will exist, according to the school board.
The board also elected an interim superintendent to serve.
"Between now and then, Dr. Brock Nolin has agreed to serve as acting superintendent, and Mr. Shipman will be on hand to offer assistance as needed,” the statement read.
Shipman has served as superintendent since 2015 and the board expressed gratitude for his service to the city school system.
"We appreciate not only his devoted service to this system during the past five years of progress in so many areas, but also his willingness to step with such short notice into that uncertain future in order to accommodate the best interests of the school system,” the statement read.
With two children graduating from THS, Shipman has been a member of the Tallassee community for half a decade and the board wished the best to him and his family.
"Besides his role as superintendent, he and his family have been assets to this entire community ever since their arrival,” the statement read. “And it is our hope that they can continue to be here among us for many years to come.