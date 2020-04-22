Tallassee City Schools will continue the Monday, Wednesday and Friday feeding program moving forward instead of transitioning to a weekly pickup program. According to city schools superintendent Wade Shipman, the school system had previously discussed other options but believe the three-day per week program works best.
"We changed that we are going to three days a week as we've been doing it," Shipman said. "We talked about trying to do more than three pickups, but that's more than our staff could prepare."
Other organizations have stepped in to help fill the Tuesday and Thursday void, including programs such as Studio B's Food for Students which offers free lunch to students on Tuesday and Thursdays. The Wall Street Community Center's feeding program also offers free breakfast and lunch for community members.
"We do know that there are groups within the community that are serving food on Tuesday and Thursdays, so we are taking care of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays," Shipman said.
Tallassee students also began the transition from traditional classroom learning to digital learning last week, and while it is very early in the transition, Shipman said it has been a smooth changeover thus far.
"So far so good," he said. "It's still kind of hard to tell."
The majority of students enrolled at Tallassee schools have access to the internet and for the remaining 15 to 20%, paper packets were prepared for pick up last week.
"I believe the stat is that over 80% of our students have access to the internet," Shipman said. "We have provided packets for the remaining students."
With homes turning into classrooms across the country it is only natural to wonder if fewer students will return once it is deemed safe to do so.
"I'm under the belief that there will not be more students homeschooled," Shipman said, "because there are frustrations with parents and other children and trying to manage that environment for their kids."
It can be difficult to manage a household and take on the role of a teacher in the same day but that has become the reality for many parents, and Shipman said adapting to this new daily routine can be challenging for parents.
"I think a large majority of people want a place for their children to go," he said.
Shipman said this new normal is new to everyone and it’s a learning experience.
"One of the things that we are trying to do is learn from this in case we are ever in something like again," he said. "I hope we learn and figure out how to get internet access to all of our kids so that there are no gaps especially at the middle school and high school level; at the elementary school it can be a challenge to deliver some of the content to those children because they aren't as tech-savvy as the older students are."
Almost every student goes through what educators refer to as a "summer slide,” which is a lack of retainment of the learned content from the previous school year throughout the summer months. With schools closed for at least four months, Shipman is hopeful this slide will not go too far.
"I think there tends to be a little slide in May anyway when we get toward the end of the school year and testing is already done,” Shipman said. “I think, hopefully, we have kept our students engaged enough to where that slide is limited."
However, four months is a long time to be outside of a classroom and some students will inevitably be negatively affected by the gap in learning.
"Would it surprise me if we have some? It wouldn't surprise me,” Shipman said. “We lost out on the last month and a half, two months of the school year. So, it wouldn't surprise me if there is some but hopefully we have done enough to limit that.”
The coronavirus health crisis has had effects most have never experienced, but like any situation, it can be viewed with a negative or positive perspective, and Shipman hopes everyone can find some good during this difficult time.
"It's important that people understand that this is a once-in-a-lifetime situation," he said. "Be encouraged by what you see. There are so many examples of people helping out and making a difference, and I say let's be encouraged by those positive examples of things people are doing to make life better for those less fortunate. And maybe we can all do the same."
Shipman is also hopeful life will get back to normal sooner rather than later.
"We will overcome it and we will be able to move forward hopefully in the near future,” Shipman said.