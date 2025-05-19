Shooting temporarily shuts down 229 in Tallassee
The Tallassee Police Department closed Highway 229 to traffic just before 5 p.m. Monday.
According to Tallassee Police Dispatch logs, a shooting was reported on Highway 229.
Soon after the Tallassee Police Department posted on social media that Highway 229 was closed between Rifle Range Road and Hanil Drive.
The Tallassee Tribune has confirmed two people were injured in a shooting and transported to hospitals.
The roadway was opened back up about 6:45 p.m.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.