Corrie Sid purchased The Guest House late in 2018 with very big intentions. She plans to turn the historic property into an eight-guestroom venue with seven spaces for various events. The property will comfortably fit 300 people throughout the property and will feature a restaurant.
"Still working on finalizing our plans so we can turn them into the city," Sid said.
The council accepted sealed bids for The Guest House after it was declared as surplus property in September 2018. Those sealed bids were opened during a November 2018 work session at city hall. Three bidders vied for the property, with the highest bid of $229,000 from Sid, who is from Tallassee but now resides in California.
"I expressed interest in purchasing the little sliver of that land," Sid said. "If you were here when we went into auction on The Guest House, you will remember that original bid had two (bids), one included waterfront and the other bid did not."
Sid offered a higher bid of $249,000 for exclusive rights to access to Lake Talisi. However, it was thought then the property in question is designated to the city's riverwalk and could not be negotiated.
After a little digging, Sid, along with the Tallassee Community Development Corporation preisdent Brad Davis, reached out to the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPDC) to inquire about the parcel of land. It was then learned the grant funding provided by the state was used to build the dock only. State funds were not used to purchase the land and the City of Tallassee owned the property before the construction of the boardwalk.
"Therefore, the land this dock was built on and the land adjacent to the dock is still owned by the City," Sid explained. "And the city can do whatever they choose to do with the land."
Because Graveyard Creek Bridge and North Ann Avenue run adjacent to the parcel of land in question, Alabama Department of Transportation right-of-way laws leave very little space to build on the property.
"Really this little sliver of land is valuable to no one, but me," Sid continued.
Sid has paid for a survey of the land and is awaiting an appraiser that specializes in commercial property to assess the property.
"I come here tonight to ask (Tallassee) Mayor (Johnny) Hammock and the council to sell the property directly to me without going into bid," Sid said.
The property would have to be declared surplus, and because Sid wants to buy the parcel of land for economic development purposes, the council could forgo the bid process and make a direct sell to Sid.
"She will have to pay for the survey, which she already has," Hammock said. "She would have to pay for an appraisal on the said property, then the council has to vote majority to sell it to her at the appraised value, not a dollar less."
According to Sid, she hopes to have the appraisal submitted within the next week or two.
"Once I get that appraisal back, I will send that to Mayor Hammock and he can pass that around."