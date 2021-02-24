The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2021 awards celebration via a virtual platform tomorrow, Feb. 25, beginning at 7 p.m.
“We will have it on Facebook Live,” Director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Cunningham said. “We will take the opportunity to introduce our Chamber members and the businesses that are involved, as well as the individuals. We will also recognize our Chamber Ambassadors.”
The 2021 Volunteer of the Year will be honored with the Frances Wagnon Award. The
Chamber’s Lifetime Award will winner will be announced via Facebook Live, and so will the Businesses of the Year and the President’s Award winner.
The Chamber’s annual silent auction is underway and it, too, is a little different this year. Bidders have the opportunity to bid on items in-person or virtually. The two-day virtual auction will be held online via the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Facebook page on Feb. 24 and on Feb. 25.
For those comfortable bidding in person, the Chamber is offering that option as well.
Starting today, Wednesday, Feb. 24th, items will be set up in the Chamber office, located at 303 Barnett Blvd., for in person bidding.
There are several items up for grabs including gift baskets, gift certificates, gift cards and much more. These items were donated by local businesses and individuals in and around the Tallassee area.
All proceeds from the silent auction go toward the Chamber’s student scholarship.