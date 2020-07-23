Jordan Simmons and Trisha Hackney are the newest house mothers for Tallassee’s House of Love and Mercy, a safe-shelter for women who are at least 18 years old.
Each resident at HOLM is expected to participate in church services, in outreach ministries, and attend daily classes that help them along the path to recovery. It offers a Christian environment that is open to all women.
Providing women and their families the chance to become self-sufficient to succeed in society today can be trying, but Hackney and Simmons said with help from Gods Congregation Holiness Church’s Bishop Adolphus Gauntt and his wife, Nina, they are up the challenge.
“They are the new house mothers for the House of Love and Mercy,” Nina said. “Their families attend our church.”
Like many of the women at HOLM, Hackney and Simmons understand sometimes women need a second chance in life, making them a perfect for the role of house mother.
“They are beautiful ladies who came to us needing help and now they want to be a blessing and help us,” Nina said.
Like most recovery programs, the HOLM began as a 28-day program but quickly adjusted to better suit each individual’s treatment.
“It started off with a 28-day program, but after we got into it we realized that wasn’t always long enough,” Bishop Gauntt said. “Some women stay here a year or longer, as long as it takes. This is about reestablishment and this is a place for the transition. We get them back on their feet, back to functioning in society.”
HOLM opened its doors in 2000 and since then the program has helped free countless women from addiction, domestic violence and other life-threatening situations. Over the years, the shelter has served women from the community and from around the United States, but it takes a lot to keep the women’s shelter operational.
The organization is a nonprofit 5013c and it relies heavily on donations and sponsors for funding. If you would like to support this women’s shelter or for more information about the services it offers, call 334-283-8116 or email nasgauntt@aol.com.