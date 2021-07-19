Simply Southern Acres opened this week at 5370 Highway 299 South in Tallassee. This new local business offers storage units, zero-turn mowers, golf carts, and utility vehicles. The company offers Spartan zero-turn mowers and Bighorn golf carts and UTVs.
"We have the storage units. Those are climate-controlled and regular storage units," owner Joey Wiginton said.
The storage units also offer an extra layer of security with coded gate entry.
Spartan zero-turn mowers are manufactured in Batesville, Arkansas.
"They are topnotch," Wiginton said.
Bighorn Powersports are manufactured in Coppell, Texas and their parts are stocked and shipped directly from the manufacturer to the dealers.
Wiginton opened Simply Southern Acres with his wife Nancy and son Barry and his family. The Wiginton's have lived in Tallassee for 24 years. They moved here from Montgomery and their children attended and graduated from Tallassee City Schools.
"We have five children and we needed to get out of Montgomery and this was the place," Wiginton said. "We found a house and we feel in love with the town."
Opening a new business was an easy choice.
"We owned the property. It was Nancy, my wife's idea for the storage units, and it was my son, Barry, who came up with Bighorn and Spartan. We had the place to do it. We had plenty of room. We will have someone out here all the time, so why not," Wiginton said.
With a good selection already onsite, even more inventory is expected soon.
"I have five golf carts coming next week," he said. "We are able to get just about anything anyone wants. These are fun and convenient. They are street legal. They have blinkers, mirrors, and tail lights. They will go about 16-35 miles per hour."
Simply Southern Acres offers financing through 1st Franklin Financial with 24-months of finance free.
As a new business owner, Wiginton encourages everyone to shop locally.
"Shop Tallassee," he said. "There are a lot of good family-owned businesses here in town that need support. It's a great community. Tallassee has something really great."