According to report form the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, has claimed the life of a Tallassee juvenile.
The teen was a passenger of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Anthony Reed Gann, 28-years-old, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The youth succumbed to injuries following the crash.
The crash occurred on Upper River Road approximately five miles north of Tallassee, in Elmore County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.