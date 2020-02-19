The parking lot of the Tallassee Recreation Center was packed with carnival-goers who came out in droves to enjoy the rides, games and food at what some locals called “Six Flags over Tallassee.”
Hosted by Fun Time Shows, this fundraiser for the Tallassee Fire Department featured rides such as the Dragon Wagon Roller Coaster, Quad Runner, Hampton Car Ride, a ferris wheel, a mini ferris wheel, merry-go-round and more.
“The carnival went very well,” TFD chief Eric Jones said. “We have had great feedback from people who went and we have asked for it to come back in the fall at different location with more rides.”
While the department does not have totals for the funds raised, Jones said he is grateful for the good turnout and community support.
“Still waiting for numbers to come in as far as how much we have raised,” he said. “I just want to thank everyone who attended and continued support for the fire department.”