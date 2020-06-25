The 6th annual Patriotic Celebration is set for Friday, June 26, at J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium at 7 p.m.
"This celebration has proven to be an extremely popular evening of songs and words of tribute," event coordinator Bill Patterson said. "One of the highlights of the event is always a slideshow presentation of pictures of local men and women in uniform, those who are serving now and all who have served before."
All who have worn the uniform in times of war and peace will be honored.
This is the first year to hold this popular event at J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium. The venue was chosen with safeguards to protect against COVID-19 in mind.
The Tallassee City Council voted to cover the $410 insurance coverage for the event using funds from the economic development line item.
"This is a popular event that draws people into our community," Hammock said.
There will be music by Leslye Ames, Justin Harden, Jerry Cunningham, Susie Seal and James Bush.
Former-councilman Charles Blalock, Elmore County Commissioner Mack Daugherty, Pastor Faron Golden, Lt. Col. Joel Burdette, and Martha Poole-Simmons will offer words of inspiration for the evening.
The Patrotic Celebration will also feature Howlin Mad Smith Detachment 592, Marine Corps League’s reenactment of the Iwo Jima battle flag raising, an iconic moment captured in history. Howling Mad may best be known as members of the Marine Corps League who join together to
preserve the traditions and promoting the interests of the United States Marine Corps, banding together those who are now serving in the United States Marine Corps and those who have been honorably discharged from that service that they may effectively promote the ideals of American freedom and democracy, voluntarily aiding and assisting all Marines, FMF Corpsmen, and FMF Navy Chaplains and former Marines, FMF Corpsmen, and FMF Navy Chaplains and to their widows and orphans; and to perpetuate the history of the United States Marine Corps and by fitting acts to observe the anniversaries of historical occasions of particular interest to Marines.
As always, this is event is free of charge; however, donations are greatly appreciated. The public is encouraged to join in this celebration of the nation's military service members.