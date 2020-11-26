Once the Thanksgiving leftovers have been put away, many set their sights on Christmas and fulfilling the holiday wish list. This means shopping, and the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce reminds everyone to shop local on Saturday, Nov. 28, which is designated as this year’s Small Business Saturday.
This year’s holiday shopping season is sure to look different due to concerns over COVID-19. However, this new normal could benefit local retailers.
Recent municipal tax revenue reports indicate an uptick in local sales tax, which is an indicator that many are choosing to stay close to home, rather than venture into larger neighboring cities to fill their shopping needs. According to the May 2020 report, the city’s sales tax revenue increased by $55,528 compared to May 2019.
However, while sales taxes are up in the city, many of the smaller retailers are feeling the economic strain caused by the health crisis.
“It’s even more import now, during the pandemic, to support our local businesses,” Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham said. “They are the most affected.”
Small Business Saturday also coincides with what many football fans across the state consider the most important game of the season — the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama and Auburn players will not face off until 2:30 p.m. and that leaves plenty of time to get some early shopping done locally.
First observed on Nov. 27, 2010, Small Business Saturday is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which features big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively. By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.
Cunningham encourages everyone to take part in this year’s Small Business Saturday. For more information about the upcoming shopping holiday or about the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, contact Cunningham at 334-283-5151