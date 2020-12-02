There has been a lot of discussion since the announcement a parcel of land on Rifle Range Road was selected to be the site for one of three new state prisons. Many have pointed the finger at the current administration, but Tallassee city attorney John Smith said placing blame on city officials is pointless.
"This is not the city limits," Smith said during the Nov. 25 work session at city hall. "The mayor (Johnny Hammock) is right. It's not in the city limits. The city has zero — zero — ability to control what happens out there.”
Smith said he understands the frustration people are feeling, but that, too, is outside the city's limits and its control.
"And I get it," Smith said. "If you live out of the city limits, there are no zoning rules in the county and you can't control what gets built beside you whether you like it or not."
According to Smith, correctional officers are members of law enforcement, but that is often overlooked.
"And I bet you this, the people that live out there probably love law enforcement and probably think law enforcement is the best thing ever, but forget the fact that the people that run the prison are sworn law enforcement,” Smith said. “They are just as much of law enforcement officers as police officers are. They are sworn officers of the law.
"And I don't get why people say we support the law and want to arrest people and lock them up. That is fine to those who do break the law and they don't need to be in civilized society, but what are you going to do with them? You can't lock them up and throw away the key."
Smith has been to almost every prison in the state and has seen the poor conditions firsthand. "I've been to every prison in Alabama but two and they need to be replaced,” he said. “What are the alternatives? You cannot allow people that do crimes to just go back to the street without rehabilitation."
Smith also suggested residing next door to a state-operated prison could be a safer option than some of the alternatives currently offered.
"What would you rather have by your house? A work release program where people convicted can come and go as they please, or a prison where they can't come and go as they please? I know what my choice would be. It would be a prison rather than a work-release program," he said.
Because the prison would be inside Tallassee's utility district, the city could profit from the sale of utilities, and that would benefit the City of Tallassee, Smith explained.
"If it's going to be built here, why shouldn't the city take advantage of it," he asked. "It is our choice to sell our utilities. I will say this, if someone builds in our water district, then I do think there is some obligation to provide our services if that can be provided."
The City of Tallassee has not always serviced that area with utilities but paid for the rights to do so when a large manufacturer moved there years ago.
"When Hanil located to Tallassee 15 years ago, the city bought some territory from Central Elmore Water and gave them service and part of that purchase is the territory where the facility is going to be located and if I remember, Central Elmore, was not in a position to supply water at that time, as the city was,” Smith said. “That was part of the reason why they were willing to sell the territory.”