Social distancing is new to many, especially those who thrive on being social with other people. Even the term is new. And while these uncertain times can cause elevated anxiety, founder and operator of SOAR Inc. Andrus Love has some helpful tips for those who may be struggling mentally with this temporary "new normal."
"Now is the time to think outside of the box," Love said.
Love has tips for those practicing social distancing.
First, he encourages the use of technology to reach out to others.
"You can utilize social media," Love said. "We are in a new age of technology."
According to Love, there are a lot of creative tips on how to creatively and positively pass time on the internet.
"Use social media as a form of resources and entertainment," he said. "Don't be afraid to share ideas because we need it. We need to see what you're doing."
People can learn a new skill during this time.
"Learn how to talk in a new language," he said.
Love also suggested playing games and dancing, learning to cook new meals at home or how to play an instrument.
"Learn some new steps; everybody can get jiggy with it," he said.
Love said prioritizing time at home is important, and it's a good idea to set goals.
For those with access to the internet, Love suggested utilizing it as a tool for learning.
"Google is our friend," he said.
Finally, Love suggested taking this time to clean up. Whether it be the house, yard or even a relationship, use this time to make things better.
SOAR Inc. also offers a crisis line for those who may be struggling during this uncertain time.
"Reach out to me if you need me," Love said. "My line is always open."
To connect to the SOAR Inc. crisis line call 334-354-9745.