The men and women at SOAR Inc are aiming to spark the creativity within local students with the organization’s upcoming Artistic Expressions contest.
This contest is open to students of all ages from all area schools and will run through Nov. 22.
“The title ‘Artistic Expressions’ covers all grades because you can be creatively artistic through coloring, writing or presenting a PowerPoint,” SOAR Inc. founder Andrus Love said.
Students in kindergarten up to sixth grade are encouraged to take part in Artistic Expressions through a coloring contest.
“The coloring contest is a way for kids to be creative and show off their artistic side,” Love said.
Students from all area schools are encouraged to take part in this contest.
“Reeltown, Tallassee, Tuskegee, Notasulga, Dadeville, Eclectic, Montgomery (are welcome),” Love said.
Students in seventh through ninth grades are encouraged to take part in the essay writing contest and students in 10th through 12th grades are invited to join in the contest with a PowerPoint presentation.
Students who participate in the essay contest are expected to write 300 words or less describing
SOAR Inc.’s message and what that message means to them. Students interested in the PowerPoint presentation contest should present five slides or less about the organizations mission and what it means to them personally.
Once all the submissions are in, officials with the organizations will select the winners who earn cash.
“All entries are due around that time in order for me to sort things out and have them judged,” Love said.
The winner of the coloring contest will take $25 while the essay contest and the PowerPoint contest winners will both take $50. This money will come in hand during the holiday season.
“I will announce the winner first week of December so that all the winners have money for Christmas shopping whether it be personal presents or gifts for someone,” Love said. A copy of the coloring contest sheet is available for download at facebook.com/SOARIncorporated/. For more information, call 334-354-9745.