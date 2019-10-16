The hardworking folks at SOAR Inc. have been preparing for the organization’s soft opening for months and that time has almost arrived as organizers have set the date for for Oct. 31. Doors will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. at 115 Parker St. in Tallassee for trick-or-treat fun for all.
“We have been working behind the scenes trying to get SOAR Inc.’s office and meeting space up and running for a year and still have more cosmetic type of things needing attention,” founder and CEO Andrus Love said. “We can only do what we can, and when we do things we like to do them well.”
SOAR Inc. has been around for two years and, according to Love, despite the occasional obstacle the organization strives to remain active in the community.
“Last year during October, we participated in a harvest festival,” Love said. “This year we decided to have a soft opening on Halloween to pass out candy for the trick-or-treaters and celebrate overcoming the adversity met during the process of setting up the trailer, which was donated by Bruce Dean, and connecting the power and securing a deposit for electricity service.”
SOAR Inc. serves Tallassee, Reeltown, Notasulga and the surrounding areas.
“Our objective is to be consistent with our presence and services throughout Tallassee and surrounding areas,” Love said.
The nonprofit organization will offer more activities after the upcoming soft opening. These activities aim for student participation with an offered incentive.
“We have other programs outlined among our services offered that we would like to implement periodically,” Love said. “Our next event after Halloween will be the coloring contest and essay writing competition for the month of November to highlight artistic expressions with a cash prize for each age group.”
While SOAR Inc. is active in the community throughout the year, Spring is the organization’s busiest season.
“March through September are our busiest months, beginning with elderly and single mothers’ free lawn care, sponsored fishing trips, community service and Swimming with SOAR at the city pool,” Love said. “We incorporated our feeding program in with our swim exercises this year which turned out to be a major success.”
SOAR Inc. does so much in the community, but Love said none of this would be possible without the support of the community.
“Small nonprofit organizations like us seek funding and rely heavily on monthly contributions as well as annual assistance,” he said.
To donate to SOAR Inc., contact Love 334-354-9745 or visit www.facebook.com/SOARIncorporated