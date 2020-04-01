Mayor Johnny Hammock made the executive decision to close all area parks and recreation areas after the state mandate on Friday, March 27. While Bell Park, Veterans Park, the Funtastic Fort are all closed, Hammock says area parking lots are filling with local teenagers looking for a place to hang out.
Hammock has a message for parents of teens, especially those who get behind the wheel.
"Parents with teenagers who have driver's licenses, please, tell them to stay out of the parking lots," Hammock said. "We are trying to keep them out of there. We have groups of teenagers there and if one of them catches the virus, they could take it back home to their grandparents or their parents."
The Tallassee Police Department will have additional patrols to curb these parking lot gatherings, and in the meantime, everyone should stay at home unless they need household or medical essentials, or are an essential employee.
"Groceries, medicine, or to go to work," Hammock said.
Hammock reiterated that social distancing is essential in stopping the spread of coronavirus, and what further steps the city could take to enforce it.
"We are trying to isolate and flatten the curve," Hammock said. "There is no curfew in place here, but if this doesn't stop, I may have to call an emergency council meeting to give those powers to put a curfew in place."