Who says music can’t cause a movement?
Just ask the Tallassee High School Chamber Choir and they can attest it can.
The choir was one of nine chosen to perform for state leaders this year in the rotundas of the Gordon Persons Building and the Alabama State Capitol. Not only did the choir perform but it visited with Alabama Department of Education officials including state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey who encouraged the students to continue their musical journey.
“You know the last couple of years have been kind of crazy with all the weird stuff we had to deal with the virus,” Mackey told the choir. “You take your music with you through your life. You will find what so many people have found over the last couple of years is that music soothes the soul. It really is one of the most important things we do. It’s true for all the arts. I’m really pleased this happened.”
Mackey said arts are one of the few things left behind of ancient civilizations.
“We find paintings and musical instruments,” Mackey said. “What we know is for thousands of years, humans have turned to the arts. That is something you can carry for all of your life. Don’t just quit after high school.”
With the teacher shortage, Mackey took the opportunity to recruit the next generation of teachers but one student turned back on Mackey.
“One of my teachers wants to get a raise,” the student said.
Mackey said hopefully one is on the way with the next education budget.
“It passed the senate [Thursday] morning so it has to go through one more hurdle,” Mackey said.
Tallassee administrators knew immediately who was behind the question.
“Is that Coach [John] Mask?” Tallassee superintendent Brock Nolin asked. “He hit me up in the parking lot as I was driving the bus [Thursday] morning. ‘Hey, what about this state raise?’”
Mackey said the state department of education was trying to make it happen to help retain current teachers and recruit new educators to the profession.
“I hope some of you want to be music teachers,” Mackey said. “We are serious about it. They are working on passing our budget making it known to teachers we really appreciate it.”
Mackey heard the performances of the choir in both rotundas with soloists Bobby McCurty and Sarah Jane.
“Those were beautiful voices,” Mackey said. “I want to encourage you to keep it up.”
Andy Meadows with the state department of education helps organize the ‘Capital Tunes Performance Series.’
“It is a partnership between the Alabama Institute for Education in the Arts, Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) and the state department of education,” Meadows said. “All public schools are allowed to apply. The AMEA goes through all of those and they choose the playlist. It’s every Thursday in the months of February and March.”
This year Tallassee was joined by Smiths Station High School Low Brass Ensemble, Grand Bay Middle School Treble Choir, Pike Road High School Show Choir, Shelby County High School Show Choir, Hewitt-Trussville High School Chamber Choir, Tuscaloosa City Schools Strings Chamber Ensemble and the Decatur High School Steel Pan Band.
“Capital Tunes was created from the Alabama Bicentennial Performance series,” Meadows said. “We did that for three years. When it was over I approached Dr. Mackey and asked if he would like for this to continue.”
Michael Bird has been with Tallassee City Schools for years and seeks out unique opportunities for his students.
“I have been working on this for a few years,” Bird said. “AMEA makes the selection from applications who gets to come.”
The series gives the public school students a chance to perform in unique spaces.
“Acoustically, it’s hard to find places like these rotundas,” Meadows said.
For choir member Avery Nolin, the performances just sounded better than the auditoriums they had previously performed in.
“It has a different feel to the room,” Nolin said. “The acoustics are better.”
Meadows showed the choir a special spot at the center of the capitol rotunda.
“You can hear yourself talk,” Meadows told the group.
During breaks choir members took turns. Despite the conversations around the perimeter of the rotunda, the person in the middle would hear their voice amplified. Nolin reverted back to earlier in her childhood.
“I sang Mary Had a Little Lamb,” Nolin said. “It was something a little fun after the performance.”
The choir’s fun continued. Everyone left by the front steps of the capital and walked down Dexter Avenue to Chris’ with Bird pointing out historical spots along the way.
Mackey even joined the choir for lunch before getting called back to the statehouse.
“I need to leave you, but enjoy your lunch,” Mackey said. “I have to go make sure Coach Mask gets his raise.”