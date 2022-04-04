Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.