Most people in Tallassee are familiar with Marilyn Speake. After all, as secretary, it's her smile that meets people when they talk into the office at the Tallassee Board of Education.
This year Speake will serve as president of the Tallassee Lions Club.
"As president of the Lions Club, I am looking forward to working alongside our members as we serve our community," she said.
The Lions Club is a very active civic organization in the Tallassee community.
"Our club hosts several events throughout the year to raise money in order to serve adults and children in our community and schools, as well as statewide," Speake said.
The club hosts yearly fundraisers.
"We co-host an annual Roaring 5K Run with Neptune Technology Group and we sponsor the Tallassee High School Thanksgiving basketball tournament," Speake said. "These two events are fundraisers for our local club."
Monies raised through these fundraisers assist children in the community with health issues.
"With the funds that we raise we are able to send children to Camp Seale Harris each year," she said.
Camp Seale Harris is a camp for children with diabetes year-round in weeklong, day and weekend sessions in nine locations in Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Each year the Lions Club also gives a scholarship to two deserving Tallassee High School seniors for college each year.
In addition, Tallassee's Lions Club goes to elementary and middle schools to help students there see their best.
"We give eye exams free of charge to all the first-, third- and fifth-grade students at Tallassee City Schools,” she said. “These exams are made available because of our annual contributions to Alabama Lions Sight.”
The Lions Club also assists adults who may be in need of better vision.
"We help provide eyeglasses for adults as well," Speake said.
The Lions Club created a club for Tallassee's youth and Speake said she is excited to work with this new group.
"I am also looking forward to working with Lion Shannon Dubose who is the sponsor of our newly chartered Leo Club at THS," she said.
As the 2020-21 president, Speake said she has a few goals and has already challenged others in the club to follow her example.
"At the passing of the gavel, I challenged our club to increase our membership this year,” Speake said. “I asked each member to sponsor at least one new member. I set the pace by recruiting two new members that will join the club in July. Service is enhanced with more members and new members bring new ideas and enthusiasm to the club.”
Another of Speake's goals is to make an incremental increase in club fees to better benefit those that the club serves.
"I also ask the club to consider increasing our monthly dues by five dollars, allowing us to increase our scholarship amounts and/or the number of students we sponsor and send to diabetes camp," she said. "The goal is to serve and enrich the lives of those in our city and surrounding communities."
Tallassee Lions Club officers include first VP James Bush, second VP Tammy Knapp, treasurer Hank Golden and secretary Ron McDaniel.