Are you looking for something fun to do on a Saturday evening? If so, a group of local musicians may have exactly what you are looking for at the Sports Gin Opry. This night of entertainment will be held at the Sports Gin, located at 1851 Indian Trail, just off Burnt Mill Road, on Oct. 2 from 6-9:30 p.m.
This event will feature country gospel and old-time rock-n-roll.
The Sports Gin is a large space with plenty of room for dancing. However, if you need seating, coordinators ask that you bring your chair to this event.
"It will be bring your own chair," event coordinator David Stough said.
Stough was one of the original performers at the Red Hill Community Center Friday Night Music Series nearly 20 years ago and he is hopeful that the Sports Gin Opry will become another weekend tradition similar to that.
"We just want to give people in Tallassee something fun to do on a Saturday evening," Stough said.
This event is a calling all musician style night of entertainment, according to Stough.
"Anybody that comes can join in," he said. "One man is going to play the harmonica. Others are going to play the saxophone, and musicians who played with Montgomery Junction. I have another fella who plays the guitar, Phillip Carter."
All outlets of musical talent are encouraged to attend.
"People that play by ear, they can join in. If you just want to come and you don't play an instrument, but let's say you sing and you want to sing a song. I can assure you that the musicians will be able to play it because most of these musicians are real, real, good. They can play just about anything that anyone wants to hear."
There will also be dancing.
"We plan on doing some line dancing, and things like that," Stough said. "If you feel like dancing, dance."
This is a free event. Donations are welcome.
"If people want to donate money all of the money will go toward paying the utility bill if anyone donates. On the first night, I don't expect many donations. Maybe $5, $10, or $20, but that will be great."
There will not be any refreshments offered at this first event, but as the Sports Gin Opry gains momentum that could change.
"Once we get this kicked off, I think we will be able to provide coffee or a bottle of water," Stough said.
The Sports Gin Opry aims to become a routine Saturday night event in Tallassee that will draw people from surrounding areas.
"We want to do this every month," Stough said. "And we will have different people. You might have some people from Montgomery, Alex City, Auburn, and places like that."