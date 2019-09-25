Spotlight on Education

Mari Beth Haynes is an instructional leader at Tallassee Elementary School. Mrs. Haynes is a veteran teacher of 22 years. She has taught multiple grade levels and is starting a new chapter in her educational career.
Mrs. Haynes is the new media specialist and instructional leader at Tallassee Elementary School. She also serves as the assistant coach to the Tallassee High School softball team.
Mrs. Haynes has a B.A. in elementary education from Auburn University of Montgomery and an M.A. in elementary education from Troy University at Montgomery. She continued her education with Auburn University of Montgomery where she earned her certification in instructional leadership.
Haynes is proud to be a part of the Tallassee City School System and proud to be a Tallassee Tiger!