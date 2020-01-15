Reeltown Missionary Baptist is holding the fourth annual Starseeds Black History Program on Sunday, Jan. 19 beginning at 2 p.m. to honor outstanding members of the community.
The program will honor several families and individuals who have made and continue to make a positive impact on the community.
Among the honorees is The Cole Family.
“The Reverend Kerry Cole and his lovely wife Mrs. Michelle Cole are pillars of the community being honored for their dedication to the youth,” event coordinator Ladarius Bell said. “From college readiness to little league sports, the Coles are a true testament to selflessness when it comes to the advancement of those in our communities.”
The event will also honor a father-son duo, Ray Martin Sr. and Ray Martin Jr.
“Everyone loves the timeless classic television show, ‘Sanford and Son.’ In this show, the father-son duo sets out to tackle the world through their little piece of heaven at the junkyard,” Bell said. “The Martin men may not have a junkyard, but they are surely making an impact on our community through their savvy business skills and dedication to family.”
Two essential members of Tallassee City Schools will be honored including Natasha Bell Sullen.
“From her time as a kindergarten teacher, to her current position as a guidance counselor at Southside Middle School, Mrs. Sullen has been leaving a positive impact on the lives of our children in Tallassee City Schools for many years,” Bell said. “This year we honor her for commitment to making our children better individuals.”
Another member of Tallassee City Schools, Felicia Jackson, will be honored during Sunday’s black history program.
“Without this woman, our Tallassee High School cheerleaders would not be the award winning squad they are today,” Bell said. “Mrs. Jackson, however, is a lot more than just a coach. She is a mentor, a companion and a judgment-free ear to talk to. We honor her for her dedication to the future of our children, as well as her support for them even after graduation.”
Finally, one of the most influential figures in the local sports community, Reeltown’s Eric Shaw, will also be honored during Sunday’s program.
“The people’s champ,” Bell said, “Our very own neighborhood celebrity but also the most humble young man you may ever meet. Whatever you decide to call him, we know that Mr. Shaw is headed for a very bright future. As one of the most decorated athletes to come out of this area, Eric has paved the way, and left behind the blueprint for success for his fellow schoolmates and fans alike. No matter where his career may take him, we are pleased to have been a stop on his journey to success.”
This event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. For more information, call 334-414-2316.