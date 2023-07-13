Three Tallassee baseball fields were in full use this weekend as the Alabama Babe State Tournament was hosted in town.
Three champions were named for 13U, 14U and 15U divisions but the real winner was Tallassee and its businesses. The tournament brought an estimated 500 or more people to Tallassee and highlighted a need for a hotel.
“We have 14 different teams here,” Tallassee Babe Ruth Baseball president Robbie Ellis said during the tournament. “People are going to gas stations and restaurants like 1220 Cafe and Cozumel. It is bringing tax dollars into the city.”
Louie’s Sno-Kones owner Mary Lyons set up her mobile operation in between the two fields at the Tallassee Babe Ruth Baseball Complex near the concession stand. Lyons’ sales not only made money for her business but also generated sales tax for the city. The weather provided a needed element to increase her sales.
“We are pretty much the only cooling, ice thing here,” Lyons said. “It has been hot. This is right up their alley. It has been a steady stream of people. It has been great for us.”
The concession stands at the two complexes benefited local organizations, including the Babe Ruth league and the Tallassee baseball program.
Teams came from as far as Huntsville and Orange Beach, and each team had between 11 and 15 athletes.
“We have the kids on the field but they brought parents, grandparents and siblings with them,” Tallassee Babe Ruth board member Tommy Burton said.
Mayor Sarah Hill said, “It is a great opportunity to showcase Tallassee. It is also a great chance to showcase our athletics and bring in revenue with visitors coming to town.”
Hill said visitors would be around town, taking in what the area has to offer, shopping and eating.
Burton said teams often played multiple games per day and from his experience, money is spent in the host town regardless of where teams are staying.
“When we go off to out of town tournaments, we don’t drive 30 miles for a tank of gas or meal between games,” Burton said. “We are going to be spending it where we are at.”
Tallassee is lacking in hotel rooms and most of the teams are staying in Auburn, east Montgomery and Wetumpka, or Airbnbs on Lake Martin.
Brewton 15U head coach Andrew Clark said his team stayed in Montgomery but staying 25 minutes away didn’t stop the team and parents from eating in Tallassee.
“We will eat lunch here every day and possibly another meal,” Clark said. “We spent $300 at Pizza Hut in Tallassee [Thursday].”
Thomas Hines’ son plays on Brewton 15U, and the experience at Pizza Hut was great.
“The lady at Pizza Hut saved our lives,” Hines said. “She was the only person working there. We called ahead. She cooked 18 pizzas by herself.”
Clark said the dining party of athletes, coaches, family and friends consisted of 38 people. He echoed Hines' description of the dining experience.
“She did it all by herself,” Clark said. “She was an all-star. It was a full house. She was happy and kind the entire time.”
Clark said Brewton has hosted only district level tournaments and he understands the predicament Tallassee faces with hotel rooms.
“Brewton didn’t have a sufficient hotel for years,” Clark said. “We would host stuff and people would have to stay in Atmore. But we got a renovated hotel now and it stays full.”
Hill said the city is trying to address the issue of hotel rooms in Tallassee and not just for the ability to host athletic tournaments.
“I do believe there is a serious need for a hotel,” Hill said. “We have tournaments, Monster Mountain attendees, visitors to our industries and businesses and families visiting. I have discussed this need with Retail Strategies and the Elmore County Economic Development Authority. We hope to see investment in a hotel located here in Tallassee as soon as possible.”