With a New Year that ushers in a fresh decade, Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is discussing the state of the city while recollecting on the past and looking forward to the future. The Tallassee Tribune sat down with Hammock for a Q&A to find out what plans he has for the city, how he feels about his accomplishments thus far and what he hopes to accomplish in the future.
Looking back on 2019, what are you proudest of accomplishing as a mayor and council and what didn't you do that should have been done?
Looking back on 2019 I would say that there were a lot of accomplishments that the city council and I should be proud of. We were designated as an ACE community, won the best comprehensive plan for 2019 and awarded millions of dollars in grants. I think we should be the most proud of our transparency. Sometimes you have to tell the people what they need to hear and not what they want to hear. I feel that this has not been done in politics across our great country in the past. No one wants to pay more for taxes, utilities and other services. I feel that the citizens of Tallassee are smart enough to understand if you explain to them the reasons things need to increase over time. I feel it is a crime to charge the citizens more than what it cost to operate the city but I also feel you cannot operate at a loss and give a well-balanced quality of life.
I should have exercised more to reduce my stress level. I have been very busy but need to remember to take care of my body and make time to take care of myself. I am a workaholic and sometimes I try to do too much at one time. I have to remind myself that this town did not get into the shape it is in overnight and it will take some time to restore it.
What is your personal vision for where the city should be in 10 years?
My personal vision for where the city should be in the next 10 years is to be proactive. I feel that for many years this city has been reactive instead of proactive. I would like to see the city be ahead of the curve for once in my lifetime. I feel that we have let a lot of opportunities pass us by for whatever reasons. Infrastructure is the most important piece that we need to be more proactive with. For many years the city waited and patched water, gas, and sewer lines when there was a failure. I feel like it is time to prioritize and start replacing infrastructure.
I would like to see more people get involved with civic leadership. Civic leadership could be in many forms such as members of the chamber of commerce, community development corporation, coach a sport, scouts, THS alumni association, band boosters, quarterback club, run for public office, etc.
I would also like to see our school system produce graduates that are workforce ready. Tallassee is the industrial hub of Elmore County. With the new tech center at the high school, I think over time we will start seeing a number of students graduating with not only a high school diploma but also with an associate's degree in a trade. This will prepare these students for a high-paying job right here at home. In economic development, there are three key ingredients, which are infrastructure, good civic leadership and workforce development.
What are your top 10 goals for the city in 2020 and please explain why?
Break ground on the new wastewater filter plant. Replace gas, water and sewer lines in downtown. Replace sidewalks in downtown to make them ADA compliant. Mill down and resurface road around downtown. Replace filters at the water filter plant. Blast and paint the water tank in the Talleweka area. Upgrade water line on Little Road to help with water pressure issues. Replace more gas lines in the East Tallassee area because that is the area with most gas leaks. Start demolishing unsafe structures with CDBG grant funds that we were awarded. Start acquiring funds for assessment and cleanup of the East Side mill.
What are the top five long-term projects for the city over the next 10 years?
Replace aging infrastructure such as water lines, sewer lines, gas lines and roads. Acquire funding to start East Side mill cleanup. Recruit businesses to occupy empty storefronts in Tallassee. Land an industry that will offer hundreds of jobs to our area. Make sure we have fiber installed through all of Tallassee and surrounding areas.
What things need to be done in the city that has never been done before?
I think we need to be a city that people want to live in and not just work in. We have a lot of people that refuse to live here and raise their family. We need to make this a city that people are wanting to live in. I think we have made strides in this area but we have a long way to go. The crime is down, we are starting to clean up some unsafe structures, a new high school coming, and we have made some improvements to the senior center and recreation facilities. A lot of room for improvement that will cost money and take time.
Which parts of the budget need to be increased and which parts need to be cut?
I would like to see an increase in unsafe structures to be taken down. It helps that we received a grant for 250,000 that will help take down around 27 unsafe structures. We have a $100,000 line item for this in the budget each year. When I first took office it was only 35,000 a year. We have hundreds of vacant unsafe structures that will take many years to take down with this amount in the line item of the budget. You never want to see anything be cut but if you had to cut something it would have to be money that the city donates to organizations in town. We have already had to cut the IDB who has enough money to sustain themselves and ECIDA who is fully funded by Elmore County Commission.
What are the chances of executing these plans? Good or bad, and why?
I think that the chances of executing these plans are good. Because now we have a comprehensive plan, a strategic plan and an action plan. This administration has done a great job of securing funding for projects through grants to ease the financial burden to the citizens of Tallassee. As long as I am part of this administration I plan to keep moving Tallassee forward into the future.
Do you believe in term limits for the mayor and council? Why or why not?
I do believe in term limits for the mayor and city council. I have witnessed politicians across this state get complacent and not want to rock the boat. I think it is a shame if you do not do what is right for the city as a whole just to keep getting reelected. I believe you need to do what is right for all of Tallassee and leave it up to God if you get reelected.
What are the most significant questions you hear from your constituents?
The most significant questions I hear from my constituents are when is the mill going to get cleaned up, why are you not pulling everyone over that is speeding on the four-lane, when are they going to replace the bridge, have you heard of anyone running against you, and why can't you get rid of all these run-down houses in town.
What does the city government do well and what could it do better?
The city now does a great job of being transparent and informing the citizens of Tallassee of what is going on. We could do a better job of building relationships on the federal level. I think we have done a great job with state government but we need to focus more on the federal level.
If you could change anything about the city, what would it be?
If I could change anything about this city I would change that it is in two counties. The river not only puts the city in two counties but is also puts us in two judicial districts, two sheriff departments, two county commission districts, two congressional districts, and we have multiple state representatives. This poses a challenge to the city because our entire population is not together as one voice in these county and state-level departments