“Stay True and Sharp” is the message behind STAS, which is Zeldrick Askew’s clothing line he launched in 2018. Askew lives in Tallassee and graduated from Reeltown High School in 2010, and today he works at a local nursing home on Gilmer Avenue.
While Askew enjoys working at Tallassee Health and Rehabilitation where he’s been for eight years, fashion design is his passion. He designs shirts, hats and more with a unique style.
“I find my inspiration in all kinds of things,” Askew said. “I can be out somewhere and see something I like and turn that into a shirt.”
Askew said his designs can be tailormade to fit anyone’s fashion taste.
“I try to keep it as different as possible,” he said. “Growing up I always saw people trying to fit in, so I did this for people who want to be different.”
While Askew sometimes hosts pop-up shops, he will be featured in this year’s River Region Comic Con set for March 14 and 15. Aimed at the individual, the event is known as Montgomery’s annual celebration of all thing’s geek and pop culture.
For those who cannot attend the event, Askew said he can and will make custom design fashions to fit anyone and any occasion.
When he isn’t busy making unique fashion designs, Askew enjoys painting.
“I paint on canvas, on shoes, on a lot of things, just about anything you can think of,” Askew said.
For more information or to order a custom design, contact Askew at 256-201-7935 or email