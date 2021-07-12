The newest State Farm agent in town, Logan Steers, was recently elected to serve as President of the Tallassee Rotary Club.
Logan enjoys calling Tallassee home and looks forward to raising children here.
"I grew up in Sylacauga, and moved here 2 years ago to open up a new State Farm office," Steers said. "My wife and I are expecting a baby boy in September and can't wait to raise him in the Tallassee community."
With new fundraising ideas already being tossed around, Steers is enthusiastic about serving as President of the Tallassee Rotary Club.
"I am excited to take on this new role as the Tallassee Rotary President and look forward to helping our community in every possible way," he said.
Tallassee native, Stephanie Weldon, will serve as the President-Elect for the club. Weldon works for one of Tallassee's largest nonprofit organizations.
"I have been with The Learning Tree for 7 ½ years," Weldon said.
She is married to Dallas Weldon and they have two children, Madeline and Luke.
Weldon served as President of the Rotary Club in 2017 and she looks forward to serving as the club's President-Elect.
"I look forward to working with the Rotary Club to promote our purpose and to help raise funds for high school seniors," she said.
The Rotary Club was established in Tallassee 92-years ago and continues to serve the community through civic projects and fundraisers. The organization is a nonpolitical organization open to all people regardless of race, color, religion, gender, or political preference. There are more than 35,000-member clubs worldwide, and 1.2 million individuals have joined.
Local Rotarians meet every Thursday for lunch at the 1220 Café and Cozumel depending on the week. Rotarians gather weekly to fulfill their first guiding principle to develop friendships as an opportunity for service.