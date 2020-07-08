David Stough has announced his intent to run for re-election to the Tallassee City Council serving Ward 7.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the citizens of Ward 7 for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your councilman for the past two terms,” Stough said. “It has been my honor to confront thechallenges presented to our community and the citizens of Ward 7.
“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has posed a unique challenge in responding and connecting with the valued citizens of this community. As a result, I might not be making contact with each of you personally. I will be leaving literature at your door soliciting your vote and support
for another term as your city council representative.”
Additionally, Stough wants to point out some things the council approved he did not support.
“I would like to point on some of the issues that have been imposed on the citizens of Ward 7 that I did not support. First, is the ad valorem tax. It is my belief that many people did not know what was being passed when voted upon and the implications such as paying taxes on automobiles, boats, motorcycles and utility trailers. Secondly, I did not support the 2% tax increase on gasoline nor the garbage and sewage rate increases. Finally, I did not support the
$31,300 raise the mayor received as superintendent of utilities while serving his first term.
Stough is pleased with some things the city has accomplished.
“I am determined to inform voters on opportunities that I support such as the grants the city received of more than $4 million,” Stough said. “I need to be clear and point out that all grants come with a price. The city has to match a certain percentage for most grants. I also
supported more than one half million dollars for work to fix leaks in the gas lines in Ward 7.
“In light of my past two successful terms and actions taken on all calls as your councilman, coupled with a genuine understanding, I would appreciate your vote and support for the upcoming term Aug. 25.”