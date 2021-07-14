Four local students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
Elmore County recipients include Carly Hornsby a Tallassee High School graduate and a freshman at the University of Alabama studying Bachelor of Science, Jackson Hand is a Holtville High School graduate and a sophomore at Auburn University studying civil engineering, Judson Hardin is an Alabama Christian Academy graduate and a sophomore at Auburn University studying hospitality management, and Abigail Luster is an Elmore County High School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying animal sciences.
"These students represent the future of our state and our nation, and we are proud to invest in their education," said Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell. "We feel certain we'll see a great return on this investment, because our scholarship recipients go on to do great things."
The 2021 crop of scholarship recipients hail from 47 counties and are studying at 15 different institutions of higher learning. The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, and future goals.
In its eighth year, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $750,000 in scholarships, which may be used toward tuition, fees, books, or supplies. Applications open annually in November and close on Jan. 31.