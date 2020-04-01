Studio B normally serves as a dance studio this time of year, but Thursday, it was transformed into a drive-thru lunch line for area students.
With the sudden cancelation of area school, many parents and students were left wondering where meals that would normally be provided by school cafeterias would now come from. Some families did not have enough food to supplement the meals students would have received while at school. Thankfully Brooke Rigsby, owner and operator of Studio B in Tallassee, along with her church family ay First Baptist Church, stepped up to fill that void.
The group of volunteers began handing out bagged lunches for area students at 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday and in that time, they served over 100 students.
"So many children picked up lunch today," Rigsby said. "112 to be exact."
The campaign is called Food for Students and it originated inside a classroom at Tallassee's First Baptist Church. The campaign quickly gained momentum donations began coming from community members.
"The money was donated by people in my Sunday School class, then it spread through the church, then through the community," Rigsby said. "We have enough donated that we will do this again next Tuesday and Thursday as well."
Tallassee City School's Summer Feeding Program began Monday, March 30, and will serve students on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Rigsby said the volunteers will continue to serve lunches to go on Tuesday and Thursday.
"We will continue to do this as long as we have the resources to do it," she said.
If you would like to donate to Food for Students, contact Rigsby at 334-283-4388.