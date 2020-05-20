The Tallassee Community Library announced last week it will hold the annual summer reading program with some limitations. This year's program will offer two, possibly three, classes, depending on participation. Registration began Monday and the first day of class will be Wednesday, June 3.
Classes will be limited to 25 children. The program is designed for children ages 2 to 9 years old.
There will be two classes, one at 10:30 a.m. and the second class will begin at 2 p.m. An additional 1:30 p.m. class may be added if needed.
"The summer program this year will be a totally different format because of the COVID-19 and social distancing," Tallassee Community Library librarian Margret Lumpkin said. “The library has revamped our program to accommodate.”
There will also be a "Grab-n-Go" program for children who would like to participate virtually.
Once each in-house class has 25 participants, the library will offer a waiting list. If a child misses two classes in a row, he or she will be removed from the in-house reading program and placed in the "Grab-n-Go" virtual classroom.
"This will allow someone on the waiting list to enjoy the program," Lumpkin said.
In past years, participants could join in either the morning or afternoon class, but this year children must attend the registered class only.
“The purpose of the summer reading program is to encourage children to keep their reading skills up, instill a love of reading, being read to, and expanding children’s imagination and bring families together through reading,” Lumpkin said.
There are a host of performers and entertainers slated for this year’s program, including Yarbrough’s Reptiles and Star Shine Faces. There will also be arts and crafts and prizes.
“If our entertainers will allow us to live feed their program, we will go live on Facebook so everyone can still enjoy the program,” Lumpkin said. “We will be providing arts and crafts, just as we always do. Every child participating in summer program will receive a prize sack at the end of the program, whether they attend on-site or ‘Grab-n-Go.’”
The annual Wet Pizza Party is scheduled for July 29.
“Our end of the summer wet party with free pizza is on the calendar,” Lumpkin said. “We may have to suspend that for a movie and pizza depending on social distancing.”
So far, this year has been a year like no other. Lumpkin is hopeful things will get back to normal before next year’s summer program.
“Hopefully this will only be for the 2020 program and we can open it back up to full capacity next year,” she said.