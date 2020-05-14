The Tallassee Community Library announced Monday that it will hold the annual summer reading program, with some limitations. This year's program will offer two, possibly three, classes, depending on participation. Registration will begin Monday, May 18. The first day of class will be Wednesday, June 3.
Classes will be limited to 25 children. The program is designed for children ages 2-9-years old.
There will be two classes, the first at 10:30 am and the second class will begin at 2 p.m. An additional 1:30 p.m. class may be added if needed.
"The summer program this year will be a totally different format because of the COVID-19 and social distancing," Tallassee Community Library librarian Margret Lumpkin said.
There will also be a "Grab-n-Go" program for children who would like to participate virtually.
Once each in-house class has 25 participants, the library will offer a waiting list. If a child misses two classes in a row, he or she will be removed from the in-house reading program and placed in the "Grab-n-Go" virtual classroom.
"This will allow someone on the waiting list to enjoy the program," Lumpkin said.
In past years, participants could join in either the morning or afternoon class, but this year children must attend the registered class only.