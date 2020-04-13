According to representatives with Alabama Power, approximately 112,000 customers are without power statewide this morning after storms moved through the state overnight.
In central Alabama, 32,900 APC customers are without service as of 8 a.m. Monday, April 13.
APC crews are out working to restore power at this time, and service has been restored to approximately 4,000 customers in central Alabama within the past couple of hours.
According to APC officials, as storms moved through the area last night, high winds resulted in broken power poles and downed wire due to fallen trees and limbs. Damage assessments will continue this morning.
While working to restore power, APC crews are following state and federal public health guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic.
APC is also asking the public to follow guidelines to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from others working in the field.
Customers can report an outage online at AlabamaPower.com or by calling the company’s automated outage reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).
Until work is complete and all hazards are mitigated customers who are affected should follow these guidelines:
- Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Stay clear of fallen trees or debris where downed lines may be hidden. Call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726 or contact local law enforcement if you see downed lines.
- If your power is out, turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when power is restored.
- Stay away from areas where repair crews are working. If you’re driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.
Central Alabama outages exist in the following areas:
- Montgomery County – 20,700 customers
- Lee County – 5,700 customers
- Elmore County – 2,100 customers
- Lowndes County – 1,500 customers
- Tallapoosa County – 1,400 customers
- Autauga County – 800 customers
- Wilcox County – 700 customers
- Dallas County – 540 customers
- Perry County – 240 customers
- Butler County – 200 customers
- Bullock County – 170 customers
- Chilton County – 150 customers