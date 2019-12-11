Tallassee residents had the opportunity to leave legacies for descendants to discover 100-years from now with the Talisi Historical Preservation Society’s time capsule fundraiser.
The organization fulfilled its mission to preserve history and as an official part of Alabama’s bicentennial celebration. 200 waterproof caplets were placed inside a 4-foot by 4-foot by 1-foot rectangular stainless-steel preservation vault. The THPS had a checklist of item ideas that could be included in the boxes for future discovery, including family heirlooms and objects that reflect 2019.
The Talisi Historical Preservation Society hosted the celebration ceremony Saturday following the annual Christmas parade at Tallassee City Hall adjacent to the War Memorial. A historical marble marker will designate its location.