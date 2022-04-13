The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and theft in the Yates Lake Community and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release a home and two sheds were broken into and items stolen between 7:40 and 8:50 p.m. Sunday.
“Investigators advise that there are four suspects in the case, two males and two females,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “The suspects are driving what appears to be a dark colored sedan in the make of a Honda or Toyota.”
Tallapoosa County Investigators released photos and video of suspects in the act of committing a residential burglary.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.