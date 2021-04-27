The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of Justin Paul Melton.
Melton is described as a white male, 6’1” in height, weighing approximately 170lbs (D.O.B. 5/06/1986). Melton has a tattoo on his inner right forearm of a “Crown” above the number “13½” and “Crazy” underneath the number. Justin Paul Melton is considered armed and dangerous.
Justin Paul Melton is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 26, in Tallassee, within Tallapoosa County. Justin Paul Melton left the scene in a maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Nicole Reynolds W/F. Candice Reynolds is wanted for questioning in reference to this incident. The vehicle registration is unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Justin Paul Melton, please immediately call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers using
the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Be sure to receive a Tip ID and Password in order to communicate with investigators should there be any follow-up questions.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.