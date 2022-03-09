Tallassee High School has many distinguished graduates. To honor the accomplishments of the graduates the Tallassee High School Alumni Association annually inducts graduates and those who impacted graduates into the Hall of Pride.
Members of the Class of 2022 Hall of Pride shared words of wisdom, advice and life’s funny moments at Friday’s induction ceremony where Col. Jesse Charles Bush Jr. Class of 1941; Dr. Boyde Jerome Harrison Class of 1970, Coach Howard Dean Tippett Class of 1953 and Russell Hill Stokes were honored. All graduates or families of graduates were thankful for the recognition and those still living spoke.
Bush might be 99 but he is as up-to-date as the teenagers from Tallassee High School in the balcony watching the program.
“I try to keep up with what’s happening and what’s going on,” Bush said. “I have the latest iPhone, the latest iPad and an iMac computer.”
A nearly centurion with the latest technology might seem odd but Bush, a career Air Force veteran, said it is with good reason.
“I spend a lot of time looking into things,” Bush said. “It keeps me interested. When you get to be 99 you start wondering if I’m going to be here tomorrow but if you stay busy you don’t have to wonder too much.”
Some might look down on those who grew up during the Great Depression but Bush said he learned lessons there when jobs and money were tight.
“Living on the farm was the best place to be,” Bush said. “We raised our own food. We raised animals. We did gardens. We had plenty of food. Many people did not in that particular time.”
Bush addressed the Tallassee High School Class of 2022, some of whom were in the balcony.
“Whatever you are planning to do, do a good job of investigating what you want to do,” Bush said. “There are plenty of people who are appreciative of interviewing them to see what they do. Keep investigating until you find something you like.”
Bush’s experiences, especially at the Auburn University ROTC program showed choosing a field of work is difficult.
“Most of you don’t know what you want to do,” Bush said. “One of the recommendations I have is in the first two years of college you get the basics.”
Harrison has been a practicing family physician for decades and looking back to when he was watching prior Hall of Pride inductions, he didn’t see himself being a member.
“When I was sitting where y’all were that I expected or suspected that I would be standing where I am,” Harrison said. “To tell you the truth I don’t think my family, friends, classmates and for sure my teachers thought I would be here.”
Both Bush and Harrison said they experienced or heard about teachers being tough.
“We didn’t have counselors at the time,” Bush said. “A teacher recognized I needed a little help. She would take me to the auditorium occasionally and eventually solve the problem.”
Harrison said his education began at home with books.
“Growing up we only had one book in the house,” Harrison said. “We had several copies of that book but we only one book. It had black and red letters.”
But more books were added to the family collection when Harrison was about six years old and delivered a quick history lesson to current students.
“My older brother talked my parents into getting a set of World Book Encyclopedias,” Harrison said. “Y’all up there don’t know what this is. That was the 1950s version of Google and your browser was your finger.”
Life Lessons
Harrison said one of the earliest lessons he learned was a child in his grandfather’s cotton field. Harrison was about seven and helping hand pick cotton. Harrison’s uncle could pick about 300 to 400 pounds a day.
“You got paid by how much cotton you picked,” Harrison said. “I couldn’t get to 50 pounds.”
Harrison said he was disappointed in his pay, so he devised a plan to get more money.
“I pulled a few unopened cotton bowls, maybe a few rocks,” Harrison said. “Grandaddy came, weighed everybody’s cotton at the end of the day; paid them and they left. That particular day he weighed my cotton and just set it aside. He weighed everybody else's, paid them and they left.”
But Harrison’s plan for more pay didn’t work.
“He opened my tow sack,” Harrison said. “He pulled the cotton bowls out. Got the rocks out. Then he told me without getting mad, you owe me six pounds of cotton.”
Harrison would return to the cotton field that afternoon.
“It was late in the day,” Harrison said. “We don’t have any water left. You know, you are hot, tired and thirsty and you go out there and pick six pounds of cotton, you learn a lesson. That lesson is ‘An honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay.’”
A few years later, Harrison said a teacher told him his handwriting was “ so bad you ought to be a doctor.” Harrison was not confident he had the upbringing to be a doctor.
“I told her I couldn’t be a doctor as my daddy wasn’t a bossman in the cotton mill,” Harrison said. “She was a little bitty lady. She jerked me out of the desk, took me into the hallway and whipped me till she got so tired she couldn’t anymore and then she talked to me while till she got her breath then she whipped me some more. She told me I could do anything I wanted, if I worked hard enough.”
Harrison said the lesson was, “You get work you work for.”
Harrison got to be a doctor and was practicing when he started a journey that would change the landscape for end of life care for patients in Alabama.
“He was an electrician and didn’t want to be resuscitated by being shocked,” Harrison said. “He was in the hospital and we signed a ‘Do Not Resuscitate order.’”
Harrison said his father was transferred from the hospital to a nursing home close to home and soon went back to the hospital.
“At that time, the do not resuscitate order was invalid the moment you left that facility,” Harrison said. “[On the way back to the hospital] he arrested and was shocked five times. They didn’t get him back. I felt like I failed my daddy because he didn’t want to be shocked.”
Harrison pursued the issue for 13 years before the law was changed in Alabama.
“That started me on a quest to change the law in Alabama so that your ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ order, you own and take it with you,” Harrison said. “That taught me if you are trying to do something, something that is right, don’t quit. Be stubborn. Keep on and you will get it done.”
Harrison said after his father’s death he felt lonely. He had no kids and close family had been passing away but got a gentle reminder “Good things come to those who wait.” Harrison said he was in his office on a Sunday afternoon in October 2017 getting organized for the week.
“There was this letter from Ancestry.com,” Harrison said. “I opened it.”
Harrison said the letter said he had a daughter.
The child was not conceived out of wedlock, but by Harrison’s participation in a new fertility program while he was in medical school at UAB.
“Her parents lived in Columbus, Mississippi and they got referred to UAB because they were having fertility problems,” Harrison said. “The dean of the medical school called me into his office. I thought I was being kicked out before I failed a test. He said ‘we are starting a fertility program and I want you to be part of it.’ This is the dean. What are you going to say? ‘Yes sir.’”
Harrison also had a grandson. But it wouldn’t be Harrison’s only surprise. A couple years later as the pandemic was starting, Harrison got another note.
“I went to check my email and there was an email from 23 and Me,” Harrison said. “It said that we are connected. I log into 23 and Me and it says click this button and it will tell you about relatives. I clicked that button and it says, ‘You have somebody that you share 48.57 percent of DNA with.’”
Harrison jokingly said he doesn’t understand where other parents have issues with children.
“I turned 65 and didn’t have any kids,” Harrison said. “I turned 68 and have two kids and three grandkids. Raising kids ain’t as hard as you make it to be.
“I had a late start. Moral of the story is good things come to those who wait. Things work out best for those who make the best out of how things work out.”
Harrison has brought treating drug addiction, especially opioids, to his practice. He said some question why treat someone who hasn’t looked out for themselves.
“Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future,” Harrison said. “I don’t care where you have been, I care where you are going.”