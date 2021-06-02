Members of the Tallassee Armory Guards will resume the annual Chicken Plate Sale on Saturday, June 26th.
The plate includes one-half of a smoked or grilled chicken, along with baked beans, slaw, bread, dessert, and a soft drink.
"The cost for a plate is $10 and advanced tickets can be purchased from any SCV Camp 1921 member," Camp 1921 Commander Fred Randall Hughey said. "There will be a limit of 300-plates available."
Plates will be sold at Fort Talisi, the SCV meeting place in downtown Tallassee beginning at 10 a.m. and may be purchased as long as they are available.
Proceeds from the Chicken Plate Sale benefit the Tallassee Armory Guards/SCV.
For more information, call Fred Randall Hughey at 334-283-6888.