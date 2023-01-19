A Tallassee author has published a book on former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential nominee Mike Huckabee. Instead of politics, Willie Moseley finds another side to Huckabee — music and a guitar collection.
Moseley has been writing for Vintage Guitar for nearly 34 years and writing books on music for almost as long. He was even a reporter for the Tallassee Tribune for 12 years before retiring. It all served as fodder for connecting with Huckabee to tell the story of Huckabee’s guitar collection.
“I had heard he was into guitars and he had a collection of guitars,” Moseley said. “This would have been when he lived in Santa Rosa Beach. I found out his address and kind of took a chance, sent him a copy of Vintage Guitar magazine.”
As luck would have it, Huckabee contacted Moseley and the conversation bloomed.
“It turns out that we both know a guy who lived down there, Jeff Carlisi,” Moseley said. “He was the founding lead guitar player for 38 Special. He and I just kept communicating with each other. I started sending copies of the newspaper column I used to write for the Tribune and a few other things.”
Moseley said the conversations didn’t ever move into the world Huckabee was more famous for.
“It was my attitude going in, we spent a grand total of zero-point-zero-zero hours talking about politics,” Moseley said. “We talked about music. We talked about players we had both listened to growing up. We talked about instruments, some of the instruments we played in the 60s. We had that common turf as well. We had a lot in common. I didn’t want to talk about politics.”
According to Moseley, the pair never did talk Democrat or Republican at any level. Instead, Moseley delved into Huckabee’s guitars and love of music.
“He is in my opinion a bonafide player, not just some baby boomer collector that is perhaps hoarding instruments,” Moseley said. “He actually plays bass with a house band. He sat in with a lot of different people. He has jammed with the lead guitarists from Def Leppard.”
The forward to Moseley’s book on Huckabee, “Basses and Guitars: The Huckabee Collection” is written by guitarist James Burton who played for Elvis and Ricky Nelson.
“James says that Huckabee is a good musician as well,” Moseley said.
Moseley said Huckabee’s guitar collection is a reflection of knowledge of individual instruments.
“He likes to collect instruments not because of their dollar value or thinks if they will appreciate,” Moseley said. “He wants to know the people's stories behind them, if he can find them out — particularly the ones made by small shop Luthiers. He wants to know the story why it was created.”
Moseley said Huckabee’s collection is unique in other ways.
“Two-thirds of his collection was actually given to him,” Moseley said. “He doesn’t buy and sell as much as the average collector like I would use to do.”
Huckabee did have a Fox television show Moseley said he mimicked in the book.
“I wanted it to be infotainment,” Moseley said. “His show is that — infotainment. It was an inspiration but it is also the way I like to write a lot of my books.”
Moseley said he traveled to Arkansas to speak at length with Huckabee about the book and just hangout.
“I always have the cassette recorder handy,” Moseley said. “We just zeroed right in on what we wanted to do.”
Moseley was a salesman for decades before spending 12 years at the Tribune. Moseley now travels from his home near Kent on a regular basis to work out at the Tallassee Recreation Center. He gets other cardio workouts to help keep him young at 72.
Moseley didn’t give up writing when he retired in late 2015. He has written five books since and four of those have been published. It’s all in an effort to keep Moseley active, especially mentally.
“I do it instead of sitting around and being a couch potato, I don’t want to do that,” Moseley said. “I’ve got time to do it. It takes time to do it. You have to stimulate your mind just like you have to stimulate your body.
“Writing is something that will keep you occupied and in my situation it will help keep the gray matter stimulated too. I think you need to do that when you retire.
Other books written by Mosley include Classic Guitars U.S.A., Stellas & Stratocasters, Executive Rock: A Fan’s Perspective on the Evolution of Popular Music since 1950, Guitar People, Bill Carson: My Life and Times with Fender Musical Instruments, Vintage Electric Guitars: In Praise of Fretted Americana, Heart of Dixie: Everyman Observations From a Transitional South, Smoke Jumper, Moon Pilot: The Remarkable Life of Apollo 14 Astronaut Stuart Roosa, The So-Called Commentaries Volume 2: Everyman Observations on Reality, Entertainment and Politics, Forever Blue: The Memoirs of a Lanier High School and University of Kentucky Coach, Peavey Guitars: The Authorized American History, The Bass Space: Profiles of Classic Electric Basses, The Atlanta Rhythm Section: The Authorized History and Bakersfield Guitars: The Illustrated History.
Not yet published is A Luthier’s Life: Roger Fritz’s Guitar Odyssey.
A 16th book is in the works but Moseley wouldn’t hint anything else about it.