The Tallassee Rotary Club held its ball drop following Friday night's football at J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium. The club sold a total of 439 tickets and raised $3,870. That amount was split 60/40 and Madison Simmons' ball came closest to pin netting her $1,548.
The remaining $2,322 will go to the club's scholarship fund, which helps a deserving Tallassee High School Senior with the cost of college tuition.
The balls were dropped from the top of Tallassee Fire Department's ladder truck.
"We want to thank the Tallassee Fire Department for their help with this fundraiser," President of the Tallassee Rotary Club Logan Steers said.
According to Steers, this year's fundraiser was well received and he believes that over time, the annual Tallassee Rotary Club Ball Drop will be an event many look forward to each year.
"The ball drop went well," he said. "Hopefully next year can be better."
The Tallassee Rotary Club is an active civic organization that meets weekly to discuss club business and seek opportunities to better the community.
Each year the club hands out dictionaries to students in the 3rd grade at Tallassee Elementary School.
In the past, the club has taken on projects such as maintaining the grounds at Bell Park, supporting local women and children, holding supply drives for hurricane victims, and more.
The Tallassee Rotary Club first formed the local chapter in 1909 and has been meeting weekly for the last 92 years.
The Tallassee Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, which is an international service organization with a stated purpose to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace around the world.
The organization is a nonpolitical organization open to all people regardless of race, color, religion, gender, or political preference. There are more than 35,000-member clubs worldwide, and 1.2 million individuals have joined.
The very first Rotary Club was formed when attorney Paul P. Harris called together a meeting of three business acquaintances in downtown Chicago at Harris's friend Gustave Loehr's office in the Unity Building on Dearborn Street on Feb. 23, 1905. The original members chose the name Rotary because initially, they rotated weekly club meetings in each other's offices.
Rotarians may be best known for their campaign against polio. The most notable current global project, PolioPlus, is contributing to the global eradication of polio.
The Tallassee Rotary Club is actively seeking members. To learn more about becoming a Rotarian, contact Logan Steers at 1-256-267-4801. You can also check out the Tallassee Rotary Club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TallasseeRotary/