Amelia Easterling has accomplished something no student from Southside Middle School has done for several years.
She made the Alabama All-State Band, the highest honor for a music student.
Easterling hasn’t always realized the talents she had within.
“Throughout my childhood I’ve always wanted to try different things,” Easterling said. “I would always get bored with them eventually but, then my parents signed me up for piano lessons … I continued for three years, (but) struggled to read music.”
Her band director, Melanie Skeen, said Easterling’s musical abilities were always there, though Easterling had not tapped into them all yet.
“Amelia Easterling has been a stand-out in band from the very beginning,” Skeen said. “She has maintained principal chair on trombone in her class consistently through all three years in band at Southside.”
Despite Amelia’s struggles in piano lessons, band opened up a whole new musical world for her.
“In sixth grade I joined band, picked up the trombone and everything clicked,” Easterling said. “I fell in love with music. It is something that I never get bored with.”
Eaterling’s talents extend behind music.
“Along with her many accolades on trombone, Amelia also showed strong leadership capabilities,” Skeen said. “She often would help those around her and when she found that the jazz band needed a bass guitar player, she stepped up and offered to learn it. Just like on trombone, she did great with bass guitar too. What was most impressive to me was how helpful she wanted to be to the band. She always made sure she knew her part and helped others reach their goals too."
Skeen called Easterling a “true team member.”
All-State Band would have been held this week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville but was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak that ended Alabama’s school year eight weeks early.
Skeen said, “This year she set a lofty goal for herself and achieved it seemingly with ease. She auditioned and earned one of only two All-State spots on trombone. Though All-State this year was canceled, I hope she is proud of her achievement and I hope she knows how proud everyone else is of her too, especially including her band director.”
To have been selected for one of only two available spots on her instrument is an accomplishment many attempt but few achieve.
Easterling has spent the past three years studying privately with Sena Thibodeaux Bird on trombone and with various instructors in the Auburn area on bass guitar. She has also continued her piano lessons and plans to continue her musical journey in high school.
“Music changed me for the better,” Easterling said. “It put rhythm in my life and filled my heart with powerful beats. I am forever grateful for the SMS band.”