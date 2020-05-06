The Tallassee Board of Education voted to suspend plans to construct a new high school on the current Barnett Boulevard campus in a virtual work session hosted on Zoom last Wednesday.
"We just rejected the bid,” Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman said. “They all came in and the low bid was about $3 million higher than our anticipated budget amount and that, combined with the uncertainty in our economy, because a lot of the revenues that are coming to us pay this back are coming from sales taxes.”
The coronavirus health pandemic has brought about many uncertainties on both the local and state level, according to Shipman.
"It will have (effects) on our state education budget as well," he said. "We were planning on using some state bond money in this project that may or may not happen right now.”
The board was all set to secure funding, but with the higher-than-expected bids,and the uncertain economy, it decided to put the plan on hold. The board may use some of the lessons learned moving forward.
"But we've been rated to go to the bond market," Shipman said. "And we've got the plans in place. So, we will probably take some of the things we learned from doing this first bid and we may adjust some of the plans that the architect has put together for us, based on that, and kind of present that again to the building commission."
Shipman said the new school project has been in school's systems plans for some time now, and he hopes the community understands the process is not quick.
"I think every step of the way and sometimes people don't understand how long these things take," he said. "They do take a long time, and we're ready to go, but I think we're making a wise decision here because of the uncertainty of the economy."
Shipman said the only thing that will tell to what degree the coronavirus pandemic will affect the economy will be time.
"Is this just a blip on the radar?” Shipman said. “Is this just we're going to bounce right back, or is this going to be a recession like 2008, or is this going be the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression? We certainly don't need to be making some of these important decisions with that kind of uncertainty lurking out there."
The board unanimously voted to approve plans for a new secure but smaller high school at its July 16 meeting. According to the design team, the new school building would be 37,800 square feet and would house more classrooms, more office space and more seats in the auditorium.