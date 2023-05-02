The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual awards night May 4.
It is the first time for the banquet to be in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are looking forward to getting together in person to celebrate,” Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jerry Cunningham said. “We are happy we will be able to give out our community awards in person.”
The awards to be given out include the Business of the Year, the Frances H. Wagnon Award for volunteer of the year and the President’s Award. But there is more.
“We are giving away six Making a Difference awards,” Cunningham said.
The awards banquet is at the 1220 Cafe Warehouse. Tickets are $25 by calling the chamber office at 334-283-5151 and include hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
“We have already sold about 60,” Cunningham said.
The night gets started with a silent and live auction at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the night benefit student scholarships.