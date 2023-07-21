The Tallassee City Council tabled issues surrounding grass cutting at its meeting last week.
Mayor Sarah Hill said more than 50 properties in the city limits had been cited, and she wants to use another provision in the ordinance surrounding the issue — using municipal court.
“It allows our building officials to issue a summons to where they come to municipal court,” Hill said. “That is the smarter solution because there is a better paper trail. We sent an original letter then a certified letter but if they cut it at any point then it starts over the process.”
Just a week before the meeting, more than 30 properties had been issued letters. Then certified letters were sent to notify property owners they needed to come to the council to explain the situation.
The Tallassee City Council passed an ordinance in 2021 to require property owners to keep their lawns in decent shape. Hill said unkept property relates to grass and weeds.
“With the growth, it gives snakes and other rodents a place to go and possibly present an issue with safety,” Hill said.
The ordinance defines a process to notify the property owner and give the owner a chance to rectify the issue. Hill said the task falls on the building inspector.
The ordinance requires a letter be sent to the property owner. If there is no response, then a certified letter is sent. If the issue is still not resolved the property owner will be sent a letter requesting his or her presence at a city council meeting.
Hill said the municipal court option hasn’t been used before.
“It never got put into the workflow when it was passed in 2021. It wasn’t during the growing season and we now have a different building inspector.”
Hill said the number of properties cited is concerning and in some cases the properties have been cited in past years. She is hopeful the court option allows for a quicker resolution and less work on city staff.
“We have got to let the ordinance help us streamline the process,” Hill said. “They have to keep an eye on their grass otherwise they get fined through the court system.”