A Tallassee juvenile was flown to a Birmingham area hospital after an accident Friday morning.
Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said the accident occurred near the East Tallassee Baptist Church.
“One of our students was airlifted to Children’s Hospital,” Nolin said. “From the information I have, he was conscious at the time.”
Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said he is limited as to what he can say.
“It was a juvenile riding a bicycle and then struck by a truck,” Buce said. “Once we saw the seriousness of it, we called the Troopers.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out a notice at 7:53 a.m. Friday that Central Boulevard in the area of Oak Heights Road was closed. Buce said the closure was to allow a medical helicopter to land.
As of 8:30 a.m. the roadway was open.
This story will be updated as information from authorities is made available